1,003 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,003 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock valued at $152,155,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,901 shares of the software’s stock valued at $62,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

