10,159 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATVCU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

