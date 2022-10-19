1,322 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.41. 34,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.77. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

