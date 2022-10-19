1,500 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $922,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.