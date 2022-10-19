1,830 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Biogen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 28.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.91. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

