19,385 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after buying an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,273,855 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

