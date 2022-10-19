19,800 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 16.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.05.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $168.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,470. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.