1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango Sells 2,472 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,172.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,848.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,038. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 129.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,154 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $154,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $8,189,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

