2,290 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Aflac by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 235,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of AFL opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

