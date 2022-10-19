256,912 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 256,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,045,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. 1,210,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,299,061. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

