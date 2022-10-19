38,953 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in DLocal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 88,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $57,987,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DLocal by 94.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 4,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,620. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

