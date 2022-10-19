38,953 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in DLocal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 88,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $57,987,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DLocal by 94.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 4,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,620. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
