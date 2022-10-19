3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

