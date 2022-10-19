40,649 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 82,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

