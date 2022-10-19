4,069 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 13,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,361. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

