4,481 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 116.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Elastic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

