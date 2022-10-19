490 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.43. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

