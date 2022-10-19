5,844 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,735 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after buying an additional 1,461,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after buying an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.05. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

