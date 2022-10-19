66,666 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises about 1.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXS traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 792,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,494,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

