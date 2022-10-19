763 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

