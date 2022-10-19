9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.91. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 853 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.