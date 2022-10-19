9,828 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.30.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

