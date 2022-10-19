AAX Token (AAB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.79 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $44.30 million and $1.79 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004611 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AAX Token

AAX Token launched on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange.

AAX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

