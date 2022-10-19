Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 98,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.