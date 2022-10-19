Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,877. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

