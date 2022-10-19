Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 666 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $37.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609,505. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.84.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

