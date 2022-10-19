Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,470. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.24.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.11.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
See Also
