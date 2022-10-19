ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $108.19 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $108.19 million and $8,993.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.09 or 0.99995318 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00053310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022880 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005196 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00091378 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,647.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

