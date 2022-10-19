ABCMETA (META) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $107.85 million and $7,898.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,170.41 or 1.00013065 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00054703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005162 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00091378 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,647.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.