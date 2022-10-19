ABCMETA (META) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $107.63 million and approximately $8,336.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,045.30 or 0.99996641 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002977 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005184 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00091378 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,647.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

