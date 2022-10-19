abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AWP opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 399,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

