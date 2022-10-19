abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE AWP opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
