Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
