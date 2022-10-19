Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.