Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.84. 35,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.81. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.