Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.36. The company has a market cap of C$69.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.49 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

About Accord Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

(Get Rating)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.