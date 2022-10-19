Ace Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,588.00 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $138.61 million and $13,588.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003612 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,270.89 or 0.27476292 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.63897502 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,464.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

