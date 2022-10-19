Achain Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $70,377.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007086 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005350 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004744 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004691 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

