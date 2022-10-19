Achain (ACT) Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $70,377.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007086 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005350 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004744 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.