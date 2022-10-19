Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,760.00

Achain (ACT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $68,760.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007094 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005389 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004743 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

