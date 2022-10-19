Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $79,900.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 331,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. BTIG Research began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

