Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $79,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 331,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. BTIG Research began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.