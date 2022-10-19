Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $79,900.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 331,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. BTIG Research began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
