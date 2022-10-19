adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €145.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($147.96) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of adidas stock traded up €0.10 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching €118.28 ($120.69). 517,632 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of €141.61 and a 200 day moving average of €166.50. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

