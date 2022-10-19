ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

Insider Activity at ADTRAN

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth approximately $54,790,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 147.1% in the first quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 101.1% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 932,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 469,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 335,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,653,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

