Advisor OS LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $420.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.