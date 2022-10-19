Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.40.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $257.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

