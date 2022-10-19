Advisor OS LLC Buys 108 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

CHE stock opened at $454.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.99 and a 200-day moving average of $480.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

