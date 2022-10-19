Advisor OS LLC Invests $431,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 62,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 157,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 73.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

