Advisor OS LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

