Advisor OS LLC Sells 599 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

ADBE stock opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

