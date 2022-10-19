Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) & IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Head-To-Head Review

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $101.31 million 0.37 -$90.93 million N/A N/A IMAC $14.39 million 0.62 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

IMAC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.9% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,438.46%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 15 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

