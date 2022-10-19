Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.82. 325,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,537,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Affirm Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2,102.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

