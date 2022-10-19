Aion Price Reaches $0.0395 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $19.82 million and $2.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00135002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00263398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060975 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

