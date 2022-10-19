Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Down 5.5%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 17,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 26,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Akumin ( TSE:AKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$245.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

